

JEROME CLARKE WHEELER, JR. "Jerry"



Jerome "Jerry" Clarke Wheeler, Sr., a longtime resident of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital after a brief illness.

He is survived by his son Jerome C. Wheeler, Jr. of Frederick, Md; daughter Jennifer M. Wheeler of Ijamsville, Md; sister Bunni Wheeler Young and brother-in-law Randy Young of Upper Marlboro, Md. He is preceded in death by his wife Marion Agnes Mills Wheeler; and his parents the late James B. and Sadie Mae Clarke Wheeler.

Jerry was born February 22, 1956 in Washington, DC where he attended St. Gabriel Catholic School and graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School. After study at Embry Riddle University in Daytona Beach, Florida, Jerry began a career with the US Postal Service that spanned more than 30 years.