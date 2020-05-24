

Jerome N. Kerkhof



"Jerry", 93, passed away on May 21, 2020, at Riderwood in Silver Spring, MD. Born on June 14, 1926, he was the son of William and Kathryn (Jackels) Kerkhof of Hollandtown, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Joan (Wyle) Kerkhof who passed away in 2005. Jerry graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Army that same year. He worked for the federal government for 25 years at both the Pentagon and the National Library of Medicine. In his 50's, he became very interested in running and fitness. He ran many major marathons including finishing first in his age group in his 60's at the Marine Corp Marathon. He also worked at the National Institute of Health Fitness Center up until the age of 85.

Jerry and Joan had two children, Stuart (Carol) of Chevy Chase, MD and Leslie Kerkhof of Madison, WI. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Catherine Kerkhof and Jacqueline Kerkhof.

His surviving brothers and sisters include: Eugene (Louise) Kerkhof of Sun City, AZ; Sister Mary Hugh Kerkhof of Manitowoc, WI and Katherine Kerkhof of Sun Prairie, WI. Preceding him in death are his sisters and brothers-in-law: Dorothy (Quintin) Gloudemans, Eileen (Boniface) Pendergast, and his brothers and sisters-in laws: Frank (Dolores) Kerkhof, Wilfred Kerkhof and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Riderwood for their wonderful support and care provided to Jerry. Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.