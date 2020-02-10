

JEROME F. KIRBY (Age 93)



Of Rockville, Maryland, died February 5, 2020. Born 1926 in Cleveland, resident of DC Metropolitan area since 1941. Following high school at Woodrow Wilson (class of 44), served in U.S. Army Air Corps 44-46, with WW II service in U.S. and Europe. Attended Montgomery College, George Washington University and National University Law School. Married 1950 to June Marie Garner, of Washington DC and is also survived by a sister, June Ann Kirby, a daughter, Diana M. Bridges, Leland, NC, a son Jeffrey J., Rancho Mirage, CA and a son, Kevin F., Damascus, MD, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. After 30 years of Federal Service with the Dept. of Justice, Naval Intelligence Service, retired 1976 as a Chief Inspector, Internal Revenue Service. Following retirement, Mr. Kirby and his wife spent several years as realtors and also spent time sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and traveled extensively. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and interment will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at