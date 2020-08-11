1/
JEROME MYLES
Jerome S. Myles  
Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Woodson; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Warren, Imani Warren, Carson Bowen and Hailey Woodson; two sisters, JoAnn Myles and Anastasia Myles; two brothers, Paul Short and Gregory Myles; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Myles was preceeded in death by his wife, Jean Tart; parents, Joseph and Beatrice Myles; two sisters, Margo Myles and Bernardine Myles. Mr. Myles may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Bennng Road., NE, on Tuesday, August 11 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph's Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD, on Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
