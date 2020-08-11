JEROME MYLES

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Woodson; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Warren, Imani Warren, Carson Bowen and Hailey Woodson; two sisters, JoAnn Myles and Anastasia Myles; two brothers, Paul Short and Gregory Myles; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Myles was preceeded in death by his wife, Jean Tart; parents, Joseph and Beatrice Myles; two sisters, Margo Myles and Bernardine Myles. Mr. Myles may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Bennng Road., NE, on Tuesday, August 11 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph's Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD, on Wednesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.