Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROME O'BRIEN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

O'BRIEN JEROME LEO O'BRIEN Captain,

O'BRIEN JEROME LEO O'BRIEN Captain, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on January 4, 2020, surrounded by his adoring family. Jerry, a resident of Springfield, VA, grew up in Washington, PA. Following his graduation from the University of Maryland in 1951, he enlisted in the Navy, graduating from Officer Candidate School. During his 29 years in the Navy, Jerry served on the USS Midway and five submarines, taught at the Naval Submarine School and the National War College and served as Commanding Officer of the USS Runner and Commodore of the Oceanographic Systems Pacific. He held positions on the staffs of the Commander in Chief (US Atlantic Fleet and Eastern Atlantic Fleet (NATO)), the Commander Submarine Force (US Atlantic Fleet), the Chief of Naval Operations, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Jerry was a graduate of the Naval and National War Colleges and received a master's degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. He was also a recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and other numerous distinctions. After retiring from the Navy, Jerry worked in the private sector at Advanced Marine Enterprises, Resource Consultants, and TRW. He was a member of the Navy and Submarine Leagues and the National War College Alumni Association. Jerry was an active member of St. Bernadette's Church in Springfield, VA. Jerry, the quintessential Irishman, had a wicked sense of humor. He was a master orator and writer, and his words brought joy, laughter, solace, and recognition to many. Those lucky to receive, or be the subject of, one of Jerry's thoughtful letters cherished and returned to them often. He made a point not only to learn the name of each person he met but also how to spell it. Jerry left no good work unacknowledged and believed that a "thank you" was not effective until the 10th time said. He was a huge sports fan - pity the fool who called him during any University of Maryland sporting event, a Nationals game of course, and Jeopardy. Jerry's greatest pride and joy was his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, LaVonne O'Brien, and his six children, Kathy Sain (Rob), Dennis O'Brien (Laurie), John O'Brien (Holly), Kevin O'Brien (Sunny), Nancy O'Brien (Dan), and Maureen O'Brien, as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jerry was as altruistic in death as he was in life, donating his body to Georgetown University Anatomical Donor Program in the hope that, one day, a cure for cancer would be discovered. Jerry's family will celebrate his life, and he will receive full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. Jerry was as altruistic in death as he was in life, donating his body to Georgetown University Anatomical Donor Program in the hope that, one day, a cure for cancer would be discovered. Jerry's family will celebrate his life, and he will receive full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close