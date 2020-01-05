The Washington Post

Notice
Jerome Joseph Palermino  

Retired Air Force Colonel Jerome "Jerry" Joseph Palermino of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Washington, DC at age 87. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia McMullin Palermino; son, Jerome Joseph Palermino, Jr.; daughters, Beth Wilson and Lisa Jones; and four grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 South Washington Street, Alexandria, VA on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint Mary, 310 S Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/. For a full obituary please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
