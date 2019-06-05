The Washington Post

JEROME REMSON (1937 - 2019)
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Gardens
JEROME DAVID REMSON  

It is with great sadness that the family of Jerome David Remson of Fairfax, VA, announces his passing on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Sara M. Remson and son Jonathan S. Remson. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother Michael (Susan) and sister-in-law Roberta Grossman. Jerry was predeceased by his wife, Donna, and brother, Arnold.
After a fulfilling government career as general counsel with the FCC, Jerry enjoyed giving back to the community by volunteering at ECHO, tutoring elementary school students, and by teaching/attending classes and leading a walking group at OLLI.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ECHO in Springfield, VA or a .

Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
