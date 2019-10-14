Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEROME SMITH. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

JEROME SMITH November 25, 1937, the fourth child of nine of Thomas Charles and Lettie Mae. Born in Waco TX, the family moved to Richmond California. Jerome was bright, gifted and multi-talented. As a cheerleader at Richmond High School he was loud and "buff", as a ballroom dancer-smooth and easy, and as a paperboy he was humble. A graduate of San Francisco State University '62 Jerome majored in Economics. A brother of the Kappa's, singing and stomping through the family home in Richmond, yet as a brother to five young sisters Jerome often teased and yet he was often there to guide them. The Navy took him abroad in a submarine to many far away places and opened his eyes to the world, the beginning of a career that was even more worldly. Married to Lora Lee they had two beautiful children, Derrick and Shannon. His grandchildren added to the Smith Clan: Lynsey, Griffin, Kira and Lucas. Cherished dreams of sailing, cooking, hiking, reading, stock markets and more were given to both his children and grandchildren. Jeromes love of politics and numbers took him to Washington, DC where he lived for 50 years. An economist and business man in our nations capital, Jeromes first government job was in the Eisenhower Executive Office, next to the White House. The office of Housing and Urban Development was his career. Jerome was always a mentor offering his knowledge, help and assistance to those in need or providing an education to those seeking a better life. As a leader and expert in HUD, Jerome was the first African American to represent the US in Russia, taking his knowledge of HUD to create a better world. Jerome's first agenda was to learn Russian. Years spent on the board of the National YMCA rounded out his philanthropic endeavors. Achieving many awards and creating memories for many disenfranchised youth in the DC area. The Meridian International Center was a focal point of Jerome's social life, rubbing shoulders with diplomats and members of foreign countries. Retiring from the Federal Government in the early 80's allowed Jerome a life of ease and he traveled the world to all seven continents. Jerome went everywhere and shared with family his adventures through pictures, brochures and gifts. Jerome moved back to California in 2015,closer to his daughter, grandchildren and sisters. Here he settled in to a routine of comfort and solace. Grandchildren came to read and shared his love of basketball and football. He was able to enjoy weekly visits from sisters that are ever so loving and kind. Gwen coming in waking him up and laughing loving as he closed his eyes and said "hush". Janet quietly holding his hand and then having soft conversations. Rosemary gently sat with him finding his favorite passages in the Bible. Doris, his oldest sister, would write and send her blessings. Jerome passed away on October 4, 2019. He was surrounded in love and family was by his side every step of the way. Jerome was preceded in death by his son Derrick Smith, sisters Joan Casanave, Clara Weston, Sheryl Moore and brother TC Smith. Service for Jerome Smith will be held on October 16, at Mountain View Memorial Park, 5500 Piedmont Ave, Oakland Ca 94611. In lieu of flowers please consider donation in my father's name to:

