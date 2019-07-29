Jerome Wernick
On Friday, July 26, 2019 of Potomac, MD. Cherished husband of Ina Wernick; devoted father of Mark (Fayette) Wernick and Richard Wernick; loving Zaideh of Olivia Rose. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814 with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be held Monday through Wednesday at the late residence. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.