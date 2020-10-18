1/1
JEROME WILHELM
Jerome Paul Wilhelm, Sr. "Jerry"  
Jerome Paul Wilhelm, Sr. "Jerry" died of coronary and pulmonary complications on October 5, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia at the age of 75. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Rosemary, his children: Jerry Jr. (Erin), Katy (Carter), Benjy (Sharon), and Timmy (Becky), his 12 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Molly, Haley, Owen, Erik, Alex, Elliott, Henry, Finley, Ian, Julia, and Penny, and his siblings Charlotte Hartman and Michael Wilhelm. He is preceded in death by his son Andrew, his parents Harry and Mary Catherine, and his siblings Mary Catherine McCarthy and Robert Wilhelm. A private funeral will be held at the Church of the Nativity in Burke, Virginia. The family will hold a celebration of life in the near future and will announce it to all family and friends. Please view www.fmfh for a complete obituary, memorial contribution information, and the online guestbook.www.fmfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
