JERROLD POST
Jerrold M. Post (aGE 86)  
Jerrold M. Post, 86, political psychology pioneer and psychiatrist died of complications from COVID-19 on November 22, 2020. He was a resident of Bethesda, MD.Dr. Post was Founding Director of the Political Psychology Program at The George Washington University. He was founder and president of Political Psychology Associates, a research and consulting firm specializing in threat analysis, industrial espionage and counter-terrorism. Dr. Post spent 21 years as founding director of the Central Intelligence Agency's Center for the Analysis of Personality and Political Behavior. In recognition of his leadership of the Center, Dr. Post was awarded the Intelligence Medal of Merit in 1979, and received the Studies in Intelligence Award in 1980. He maintained a private psychiatry practice in his home throughout his career. Dr. Post published and lectured widely. He published his last book, Dangerous Charisma the political psychology of Trump and his followers, as a discerning commentary and warning. Dr. Post received his B.A. and M.D. from Yale where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society. He received his post-graduate training in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the National Institute of Mental Health. At his 50th graduation anniversary, the Association of Yale Alumni in Medicine awarded him the Distinguished Alumni Service Award. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Carolyn Post of Bethesda, MD; his daughters Cynthia Post (David) of Silver Spring, MD, Meredith Gramlich (Rob) of Bethesda, MD and Kirsten Davidson of Bethesda, MD; his sister Judith Tischler (Gary) of Bedford, NY; his grandchildren Emily, Rachel, Jacob, Samuel, and Kathryn; brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Lillian Post of New Haven, CT and his first wife of 18 years, Sharon Ruttenberg Post. Private graveside ceremony.Any contributions in his memory can be made to Jublilee Foundation at www.jubileemd.org/donate or 10408 Montgomery Ave, Kensington, MD 20895

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
