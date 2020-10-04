1/1
JERRON JONES
JERRON TERRELL JONES  
Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 "I" Street, NE, Washington, DC from 9 to 11 a.m. Only family will be seated in sanctuary. Interment services at 12:30 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Masks and social distancing will be required at Viewing and Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Freeman Funeral Services P.A., Clinton, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
