JERRON JONES

JERRON TERRELL JONES

Passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Walk-Through Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 700 "I" Street, NE, Washington, DC from 9 to 11 a.m. Only family will be seated in sanctuary. Interment services at 12:30 p.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Masks and social distancing will be required at Viewing and Interment. Arrangements entrusted to Freeman Funeral Services P.A., Clinton, MD.



