

JERRY ALLEN BENDER



Born June 2, 1939, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Potomac, MD surrounded by family and loved ones. Jerry, a restaurateur, was the owner of local crab house and sports bar, Fingers and Claws in Gaithersburg. An avid foodie, Jerry most loved getting together with friends to share stories and laughter over a good meal, and believed there was no such thing as eating too many oysters. Originally from Florida, he loved the beach and fishing. He was a a devoted father, a kind man, with a generous heart beloved by many and is deeply missed. Jerry is survived by daughter, Dana; son Andrew; sister Betty; brother Kenny, and beloved nephews, and cousins. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends kindly donate to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in honor of Jerry.