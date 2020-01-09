PM Jerry J. Daniels
The officers and members of Roscoe C. Cartwright Lodge No. 129, of Accokeek, Maryland is hereby notified of the death of PM Jerry J. Daniels. Lodge of Sorrow: Thursday, January 9, 2020, (7:30 p.m.) at Roscoe C. Cartwright Masonic Lodge Hall, 16220 Livingston Road, Accokeek, MD, 20607, Viewing: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Masonic Services: 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Spring, MD. 20748. Viewing 9 to 11 a.m. Homegoing Services: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville RD., Bowie, MD 20716 Interment will be at Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (1:45 p.m.) at Cheltenham Memorial Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623