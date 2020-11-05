EARNEST Jerry Randall Earnest Of McLean, Virginia, passed away on October 25, 2020, at the Virginia Hospital Center at the age of 68. Born in Durant, Oklahoma to the late Jerry Bennett Earnest and the late Tia Juana Louise Earnest, he grew up wanting to be a veterinarian. That changed after a summer job at a radio station in Oklahoma City while on break from his studies at Oklahoma State University. His instantly recognizable voice and encyclopedic knowledge of music were a perfect fit for radio broadcasting, and he soon moved on to major markets in Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. In addition to having been an on-air personality for twenty years, his work in voice-over and commercials brought him increasing recognition. He was also Music Director of Washington, DC stations WASH-FM and WMZQ-FM, and he was on the Executive Board of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists during his time at WMZQ. His second act was fittingly at the Voice of America in Washington, DC where he served 22 years before retiring in 2015. His true passion, after his family, was for firefighting. During his time with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department (Company 6), he served as Sergeant and Chief Engineer. Catfish (as he was known) enjoyed nothing more than being with his Tuesday night duty crew and the "day crew" of Lieutenant Dan, Ray, Jr., and Anne Marie. When not firefighting, he always gave freely of his time at the station whether it be for open houses, pancake breakfasts, oyster dinners, or driving Santa around on the big rig to pass out candy during the Christmas holidays. Jerry was honored to have been chosen for the Costello Award as Volunteer Firefighter of the Year in 1996. In 2008, he was inducted as a lifetime member of the Department. Above all, Jerry loved his wife and daughter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Margaret; his daughter, Katherine and son-in-law, Terence of Washington, DC; brothers, Ronald (Gail) of Pfafftown, NC, and Mark (Charlotte) of Centennial, CO; his extended Philadelphia family, numerous nieces and nephews, his AVFRD family, many friends, and his loyal Samoyed "Ziggy" who waits by his chair in the family room. A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Details will be shared by the family and posted on the web page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to benefit the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department (Company 6) at https://ashburnfirerescue.org/in-memory-of-jerry-catfish-earnest/
