Of Narrows, VA. Went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Jerry was born on April 5, 1946 in Coretta, WV and was a son of the late George Riley Gilbert and Mary Frances Marsh Gilbert. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Gilbert, Johnny Gilbert and four sisters, Kay Gilbert Lemons, Gayle Gilbert Kirkman, Tammy Gilbert and Pat Gilbert Faulkner. He was a graduate of Big Creek High School in War, WV, a former employee of Fairfax Co., VA, before retiring as an employee of the Celanese Plant in Narrows. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his large family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Roberta of Narrows, one daughter, Angie G. Whitt of Narrows, two sons, Jeff Gilbert (Jenny) of Rich Creek, Todd Gilbert (Larissa) of Pearisburg, nine grandchildren, Jade, Andrew, Arianna, Aaron, Holly, Asher, Abigail, Liam and Colson, three brothers, Harvey Gilbert (Joan) of Tazewell, Dennis Gilbert of Marion, George Gilbert (Leslie) of Princeton and three sisters, Connie Cook (Danny) of Lakeville, IN, Kathy McGuire (Rick) of Springhill, TN, Diana Martin of Radford and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Givens - Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows with Pastor Mike Biggs officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service from 12 to 1 p.m. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at