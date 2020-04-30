

JERRY C. HALL



Jerry C. Hall of Springdale, Maryland, beloved husband of Patricia Jones Hall passed away on April 25, 2020. Jerry served in the United States Army and worked for the Department of Defense at Ft. George G. Meade, Maryland, where he retired in 1999 after 34 years of dedicated service as an Engineering Specialist.

He was a member of the Prince Hall Masons of Maryland, Morning Star Lodge #44, where he faithfully served as a Junior and Senior Warden, rising to the elevation of Worshipful Master. He was also a member of Hiram Consistory #2, Prince Hall Affiliated, and Jerusalem Temple #4 of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine of North and South America, Inc. Jerry is survived by his wife Patricia Jones Hall; one sister F. Victoria Hutt-Scott; three brothers, Thomas B., John E. and Frederick G. (Lenora) Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. While traveling on earth, Jerry's journey allowed him to touch many lives both near and far. He will truly be missed.

There will be a public viewing at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794 on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A private service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3592 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel, Maryland 20724. Service details are posted on the Howell Funeral Home website.