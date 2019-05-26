

JERRY M. HAMOVIT



Jerry M. Hamovit passed away on May 9, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 6, 1927. His parents were Frank and Rose Hamovit. He spent his early years in Florida and New York, and then moved to Houston, Texas with his parents and younger sister, Sheila, in 1939.

Mr. Hamovit attended Rice University, graduating in 1947. He then studied at Harvard Law School and received his Law degree in 1950. From 1950-53 he was in the U.S. Army , serving in the Judge Advocate General Corps. Upon returning to Houston, he was in private practice as a lawyer before moving to Washington, D.C. in January, 1959. He was employed by the Tax Division of the Department of Justice and subsequently on the personal staff of the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Tax Policy. In between those two periods of government employment he was employed by a law firm in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1967 he joined the law firm of Melrod, Redman and Gartlan and retired as a senior partner there in 1990. He was also on the Planning and Zoning Board of Longboat Key, Florida, as well as the Board of the Pierian Spring Academy for Senior Learning and as a math tutor at Booker Middle School in Sarasota, Florida. After his retirement he lived for portions of the year in Sarasota, Florida, Chevy Chase, Maryland and Lenox, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joel Hamovit, and two children, Lloyd Hamovit and his wife, Maud, and Ellen Sweny and her husband, Mike Sweny. A second son, David, died in 1993. He also had five grandchildren.

Memorial services for him were held at Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key, Florida on May 14,2019 at 11 a.m. Contributions in his memory can be made to the .