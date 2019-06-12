

Jerry Wilburn Hunt (Age 76)



of Rixeyville, VA, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. Jerry retired from the Fairfax public school system as a welder.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, VA, with a dedication service in Retiring of the Pilgrim by the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1896 at 7 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Clore-English Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Culpeper, VA.

The Hunt family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements. Fond memories and condolences of Jerry may be offered to the Hunt family through