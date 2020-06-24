JERRY LAYNE

JERRY LEE LAYNE
Beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Capital Caring Adler Center in Aldie, VA. He was the son of the late Charles Layne and Lula Layne. Jerry was born September 6, 1951 in Alexandria, Virginia. Jerry was married to Judith Rajeski from 1970 to 1981 - they welcomed two daughters, Kimberly Meredith Layne and Jennifer Paulette Layne. Jerry married Judith Welcher, his loving wife of 38 years on June 26, 1982 and added Matthew Walker Layne and Cameron William Layne to the family. Jerry retired from Hitt Contracting in 2017 after a successful career of 25 years. He was an avid music lover, die-hard Washington Capitals fan and a muscle car enthusiast - but his favorite activity was spending time with his family. Surviving Jerry are his wife, mother, both daughters and sons, eight grandchildren, Lauren Thomas, Senna Thomas, Renee Thomas, Kate Thomas, Mason Clark, Brayden Clark, Liam Layne and Ava Layne; and two brothers, Charles Layne and Greg Layne; along with innumerable family and friends. Jerry was an exceptional man in so many ways, but we will especially miss his joy and laughter. There will be a small private family ceremony at Demaine Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020, with a celebration of life planned for a future date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to Capital Caring Health https://www.capitalcaring.org/ or to The American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 24, 2020.