Jerry Murray Sergeant First Class US Army (Ret.)
Died peacefully at his home in Hyattsville, MD on May 24, 2020 after a long illness. Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, Sgt. Murray honorably served in the U.S. Army, in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired after 21 years of service. After retiring, "Sarge" owned and operated Sergeant's Restaurant in Old Town, Alexandria, VA for 34 years. The restaurant was a staple in the surrounding community. He will be missed by the community of Alexandria, VA, who remember his kindness and generosity.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris H. Murray, their son, Kirkland J. Murray, and his son, Jerry M. Battle (Kathy) and his sister, Estella King, both of Macon, GA, and many other devoted family members.A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information on Sarge's life, please visit waddyfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.