JERRY MURRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Murray  Sergeant First Class US Army (Ret.)  
Died peacefully at his home in Hyattsville, MD on May 24, 2020 after a long illness. Born and raised in Macon, Georgia, Sgt. Murray honorably served in the U.S. Army, in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired after 21 years of service. After retiring, "Sarge" owned and operated Sergeant's Restaurant in Old Town, Alexandria, VA for 34 years. The restaurant was a staple in the surrounding community. He will be missed by the community of Alexandria, VA, who remember his kindness and generosity.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris H. Murray, their son, Kirkland J. Murray, and his son, Jerry M. Battle (Kathy) and his sister, Estella King, both of Macon, GA, and many other devoted family members.A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information on Sarge's life, please visit waddyfuneralhome.com .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BERRY O. WADDY FUNERAL HOME - LANCASTER
6784 MARY BALL RD
Lancaster, VA 22503
(804) 462-7333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved