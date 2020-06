Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JERRY's life story with friends and family

Share JERRY's life story with friends and family



JERRY ANNETTE RAMSEY (Age 78)

Peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020. Predeceased by husband, Andrew Ramsey. Services on Thursday, June 18, at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd, Hyattsville, MD. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until funeral service 10:30 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store