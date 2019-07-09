JERRY WAYNE REECE (Age 78)
On June 19, 2019, of Kearneysville, WV. Jerry cherished his happy childhood growing up on Sunset Hills Farm. He was a welder, carpenter, home builder, home inspector and a member of NOVA-ASHI and the NRA. Jerry served in the US Army from 1961-1964 and completed training with the 82nd Airborne Division. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Merle Reece and girlfriend Ginny Strosnider. Survived by his brothers Paul Reece (Mary) and John Reece (Ann); sisters Bettie Castiglioni (Joe) and Jayne Bobe (Leo); stepsons Jason Daley and Sean Daley; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be held at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA on July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to .