SALAN Jerry Salan, M.D. Died following a protracted illness on June 21, 2019. Born February 13, 1930 in Baltimore, MD Jerry experienced life during the Second World War, an event that shaped his future. Following graduation in 1954 from St. Johns College in Annapolis, MD, Jerry volunteered for service in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. An unfortunate injury during training resulted in an early medical release. In 1960 Jerry graduated from the University of Maryland Medical School. Following completion of internship, internal medicine residency, and cardiology fellowship he was selected Chief Medical Resident 1965-66. Jerry's exceptional medical skill was acknowledged by his trainers, fellow trainees, students and patients. 1966 was a good year for Jerry. He designed and opened the first Coronary Care Unit in Maryland at the University of Maryland Hospital and assumed the role of Chief of Private Medicine/Director of Coronary Care. He also courted and married Sandra Zucker, M.D. After fathering four children Jerry went into the private practice of cardiology in Catonsville, MD and worked very long and stressful hours to support them. In 1979 the United States Air Force promised "A great way of life" and Jerry elected to finally fulfill his desire to serve his country. He joined the Air Force and practiced cardiology as Lt. Col Salan at Andrews Air Force Base. It was 1985 when he was secretly swept away to serve in a civilian capacity as the Chief of Medical Services at the National Security Agency. In this capacity he designed and implemented a medical program that allowed the facility to become the first JCAHO accredited occupational clinic in the state. Prior to his retirement in 2000 Jerry designed and implemented a unique medical rescue program for the care of on the job cardiac emergencies. All first responders (usually security officers) were trained to assess potential cardiac emergencies and utilize the Automated External Defibrillator. Jerry was predeceased by his mother Rose Weinstein Salan, father Dan Salan, and brother Morton Salan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Sandra Zucker Salan, M.D.; four children - John Salan (Michelle), Patricia Salan, Jerry S. Salan (Kerri), and Susan Donnally (Michael); seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held June 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Church in Waldorf, MD. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A funeral mass will be held June 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Peters Church in Waldorf, MD. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019