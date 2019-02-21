

JERRY SPENCER SMYSER (Age 70)



Of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019. He is a graduate of Howard County High School and served in the Volunteers of America for two years. He was very athletic, a talented artist, musician, radio and television broadcaster and also served in the Order of the De Molay. Jerry was a professional business entrepreneur where he was the owner and operator of Southeast Auto Supply and Capital Video Sales. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kerry Smyser; son, Phillip; mother, Julia; two siblings, Carole and David and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Takoma Park Baptist Church. Interment private.