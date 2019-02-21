Jerry Smyser

JERRY SPENCER SMYSER (Age 70)  

Of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019. He is a graduate of Howard County High School and served in the Volunteers of America for two years. He was very athletic, a talented artist, musician, radio and television broadcaster and also served in the Order of the De Molay. Jerry was a professional business entrepreneur where he was the owner and operator of Southeast Auto Supply and Capital Video Sales. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kerry Smyser; son, Phillip; mother, Julia; two siblings, Carole and David and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Takoma Park Baptist Church. Interment private.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
