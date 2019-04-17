

Jerry Robert Sullivan (Age 91)



On March 8, 2019, Jerry Robert Sullivan was reunited with his bride, Myrtle Lillian Keays Sullivan (age 90) who passed away February 6, 2017. They were married June 6, 1948 in San Francisco, CA. They leave 10 children: Jerry Michael, Rita (Max), Linda (Chris), Patrick, Kathleen (Sissy), Debora (Steve), Robert (Marlene), Roberta (David), Eileen (Bill), and Gregory (Andrea), 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and 23 spouses of family. All the family members combined come to 91!

Dad was born in Butte, Montana on February 11, 1928 and moved to San Francisco at age 3. He participated in World War II as an Aircraft Warning Service "spotter"; worked in the SF Naval Shipyards and served in the U.S. Army in Alaska and in Naval Reserves. He worked as a civilian for the Navy Department Bureau of Ships and for NAVSEA Systems Command designing ships to ensure the crews' safety. He retired in 1983 to work with Hi-Test Labs performing shock testing on naval vessels. He enjoyed MARS, ham radio, camping, playing the organ, computers, RVing, and the Sullivan Annual Family Reunion and Pasty Cook-off.

Dad's sense of humor surprised many friends. Both parents had a passion for justice and equality. Our mom served in the Nurse Cadet Corps and worked as a RN in the nursery at DC General and PG Hospital.

Our parents had a strong faith; opening their hearts and home to others. Memorial service is Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist, 8908 Old Branch Ave. Clinton, MD. Repast at Bethany Christian Church, 7128 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Contributions to: Father Henry Slevin, Memo: Vietnam Mission, 2021 Rhode Island Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20018.