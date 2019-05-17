JERRY DOUGLAS TASKER (Age 67)
Of Owings on May 13, 2019. Survived by children Tina Rader (Rusty), Crystal Tasker (TJ Morsell), Jerry Tasker, Jr. and Cole Tasker, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and siblings Rick, Roger and Cheryl Tasker. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Tasker. Friends may call on Thursday, May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery, Gore VA. For condolences visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com