JERRY TASKER

Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
Notice
JERRY DOUGLAS TASKER (Age 67)  

Of Owings on May 13, 2019. Survived by children Tina Rader (Rusty), Crystal Tasker (TJ Morsell), Jerry Tasker, Jr. and Cole Tasker, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and siblings Rick, Roger and Cheryl Tasker. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Tasker. Friends may call on Thursday, May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Interment in Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery, Gore VA. For condolences visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2019
