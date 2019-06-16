Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY WATERS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WATERS JERRY BLAKELY WATERS Jerry Blakely Waters, a native of Cheyenne County, Kansas, and most recently of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away June 12, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jerry was a political scientist, farmlands advocate, policy strategist, photographer, chef, writer, naturalist, connoisseur of the best life offered. His was an accomplished life, defined by his inquiring, open mind and his eternal dedication to his family. Born January 6, 1933, Jerry was raised on his beloved family wheat and cattle farm, Grandview, located outside St. Francis, Kansas, land he continued to own upon his passing. He received his B.S. degree in agricultural economics and journalism from Kansas State University. After graduation, he served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force , stationed in Aldeburgh, England. Upon return to the States, Jerry earned his Master's degree in agricultural economics, then his Ph.D. in political science from Michigan State University. As Dr. Waters, Jerry became a political science professor at Kansas State University, where he taught for six years, before becoming chief of staff for U.S. Senator James Pearson (R-KS) in Washington, D.C., directing the Senator's legislative efforts in farm policy, international trade and rural development. In 1979, he joined the consulting firm of E.A. Jaenke & Associates as a senior associate, serving clients in agribusiness, higher education, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. In 1985, Jerry directed the establishment and then oversaw operation of Farmland Industries' federal government relations program. He established his own Federal Consulting Services in 1997, focusing on analysis of the changing economic and political structure of production agriculture. Upon "retirement," he became a gifted photographer and developed a new family business venture, Grandview East, in Chincoteague, Virginia. Family and friends will celebrate Jerry's life in a private ceremony this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to The Parkinson's Foundation or The National Hospice Foundation.Family and friends will celebrate Jerry's life in a private ceremony this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to The Parkinson's Foundation or The National Hospice Foundation. Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019

