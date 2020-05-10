JESSE CHARLES BLACKWELL, JR.
Departed this life on April 17, 2020. Survived by six brothers, Kenneth T. Blackwell, Micheal Blackwell, Robert Blackwell, Vernon T. Blackwell, Gilbert Blackwell, and Matthew Blackwell; two sisters, Gwendolyn Benton and Melissa Snyder; two brothers-in-law, Edwin C. Snyder and Raymond Benton, Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Blackwell, Cheryl Blackwell and Heather Blackwell; two aunts, Shirley Moore Brown and Dorothy D. Moore and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved and highly regarded. Homegoing service and interment private. Any expressions of kindness can only be sent on May 15, 2020 and beyond and will be received by Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.
Published in The Washington Post from May 10 to May 11, 2020