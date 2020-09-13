Passed away May 19, 2020 in Springfield, VA. Jesse Davis was born on September 11, 1932 in Madison Dane County, WI. He attended and graduated from S.G High School in May 1950 at the age of 17. After High School, Jesse joined the Air Force and completed basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. He married Gloria June Martin Davis in 1951 and they had four children together. He divorced his first wife in 1968 in Tijuana Mexico. He then married Jaqueline Autumn Hanson Greene Davis in 1969 at Boiling Air Force Base Washington, DC. He is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Autumn Davis. Jesse is survived by his children, Stephen Davis; four grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, Rex Davis (two grandchildren and one great-grandchild), Roxanne Pecinich (two children and three great-grandchildren) and Patricia Barrow (two children and four great-grandchildren); Patti Davis Greene and James Kimo Greene. Memorial service details are available on the family guestbook at