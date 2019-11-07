

JESSE W. FREEMAN (Age 44)



Of Germantown, MD passed from this life into the hands of the lord on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda MD. Jesse was born February 28, 1975 in Bethesda MD. He is survived by his mother Patricia Climenson; sister Kathleen Wertz; brother-in-law Warren Wertz; nephews Andre Moncrieffe-Taylor and Michael Wertz; and niece Angel Wertz

His life will be celebrated at Tri County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20882 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, memorial gathering from 12 noon until memorial service at 1 p.m.