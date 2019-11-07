The Washington Post

JESSE FREEMAN (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I will remember Jesse as a very kind man. He will be..."
    - Linda Carter
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tri County Baptist Church
7821 Damascus Rd.
Gaithersburg, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Tri County Baptist Church
7821 Damascus Rd.
Gaithersburg, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JESSE W. FREEMAN (Age 44)  

Of Germantown, MD passed from this life into the hands of the lord on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda MD. Jesse was born February 28, 1975 in Bethesda MD. He is survived by his mother Patricia Climenson; sister Kathleen Wertz; brother-in-law Warren Wertz; nephews Andre Moncrieffe-Taylor and Michael Wertz; and niece Angel Wertz
His life will be celebrated at Tri County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20882 on Saturday, November 9, 2019, memorial gathering from 12 noon until memorial service at 1 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.