The Washington Post

Entered into eternal rest on January 8, 2020 at Somerford Place in Annapolis, MD. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Karen Y. Jenkins, two sons Darrel A. Turner (Betty), and Derrick A Jenkins, Sr. (Jeanette); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary MacSwain of San Diego, CA; four sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bessie Dean. Services will be held at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722 on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020
