Born October 26, 1932 in Wilson County, North Carolina and passed on to glory on May 27, 2020. Jesse leaves to cherish the fond memories, his wife of 66 years, Bessie. Father of Peggie, Timothy Earl (deceased) and Vernoka; grandfather of Julius, Nakeya and Jesseana. Survived by sister, Marion Brown, and brother, Clarence Ray Mitchell. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Services entrusted to RN Horton Co. Morticians Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
