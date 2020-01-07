The Washington Post

JESSE ORTIZ (1933 - 2019)
Jesse Santana Ortiz  
1933 - 2019  

Jesse Santana Ortiz, Professor Emeritus of Public Health at the University of Massachusetts (UMass), died peacefully of natural causes on December 31, 2019 at the age of 86 in Washington, DC. Jesse is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Anne (Miller); his children, David Santana (Nicole Johnston) and Anna Maria (Timothy Allison); and his grandchildren, Carlos, Carmen, Athena, and Diana. A funeral mass will be held on January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20016. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the William A. Darity Sr. Graduate Endowment Fund at the UMass-School of Public Health and Health Sciences. https://minutefund.umass.edu/PHHS
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
