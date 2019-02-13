

JESSICA M. FORD (Age 77)



Jessica Marie Ford, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was the youngest daughter of the late William and Lula Ford. She is survived by her three brothers, William Ford, Charles Ford, and Billy Ford; three sisters, Onita Alexander, Louise F. Calloway, and Annie Hawthorne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, Elbert Ford and Isaac Ford, and one sister, Elizabeth Ford Harrison. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 712 Randolph St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. The AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.