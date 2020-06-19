JESSIE BROWN
JESSIE CRAWFORD BROWN (Age 96)  
On Tuesday March 24, 2020, of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Brown, Col., USAF (Ret.); mother of Donna Anne Brown. Graveside service and Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, took place on Monday, June 15 in private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Montgomery County Residential Program, 11600 Nebel Street, Rockville, MD 20852.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
