JESSIE BROWN

JESSIE CRAWFORD BROWN (Age 96)
On Tuesday March 24, 2020, of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Brown, Col., USAF (Ret.); mother of Donna Anne Brown. Graveside service and Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, took place on Monday, June 15 in private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ARC of Montgomery County Residential Program, 11600 Nebel Street, Rockville, MD 20852.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.