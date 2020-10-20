JESSIE DUBOSE



JESSIE BELLE BURTON DUBOSE

Jessie Belle Burton DuBose of Washington, DC passed away on October 9, 2020 at Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, she is survived by her sister, Beatrice A. Carter; brothers, Thomas R. DuBose and Melvin A. DuBose. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving granddaughters: Lakisha, Brenda, Chade, and Geraldine; grandsons, Troy, Weslee and Keshard; nine great grandchildren, seven nephews and three nieces, four great nieces and four great nephews, a host of cousins and many beloved close friends. Jessie was born September 7, 1928 in Anderson, South Carolina. She was the first of four children of the late Richard Lee and Josephine Burton DuBose. Her only child, Keith David DuBose, preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Victorious Life of Faith Church, 7110 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland, 20747 at 10:30 a.m.



