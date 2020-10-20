1/1
JESSIE DUBOSE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JESSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JESSIE BELLE BURTON DUBOSE  
Jessie Belle Burton DuBose of Washington, DC passed away on October 9, 2020 at Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, she is survived by her sister, Beatrice A. Carter; brothers, Thomas R. DuBose and Melvin A. DuBose. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving granddaughters: Lakisha, Brenda, Chade, and Geraldine; grandsons, Troy, Weslee and Keshard; nine great grandchildren, seven nephews and three nieces, four great nieces and four great nephews, a host of cousins and many beloved close friends. Jessie was born September 7, 1928 in Anderson, South Carolina. She was the first of four children of the late Richard Lee and Josephine Burton DuBose. Her only child, Keith David DuBose, preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Victorious Life of Faith Church, 7110 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland, 20747 at 10:30 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Victorious Life of Faith Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 398-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved