JESSIE HELENE HANAGAN (Age 98)
Mrs. Jessie Helene Hanagan (Hawkins) passed away peacefully with her son close to her side at Evergreen Terrace, Riderwood Village in Silver Spring, MD on the afternoon of Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 98 years old. Jessie was well known for her loving, caring nature, quick-witted humor, honest humility, and her devotion to family. Among many things, she loved her bowling club, miniature poodles, and participating in the Tuesday club at St. Bernadette's Church in Silver Spring.Jessie was born in Cumberland, MD on June 13, 1922 as the fourth daughter of Mr. Jesse Hawkins and Mrs. Katherine Hawkins (Cronin). Jessie graduated from Ursuline Academy and moved to Washington, DC in 1941. She began her career as a teller at the National Savings and Trust Company and retired 45 years later as the Vice-President of the Trust Department. She married Lawrence Woodrow Hanagan on January 21, 1943 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Washington, DC. They had one son, Lawrence William Hanagan in 1944. In 1960 they moved to Silver Spring, MD, where she lived for 49 years. Her husband died in 1978 and Jessie bravely survived breast cancer when she was 80 years old. She outlived each of her sisters, Hilda Shriver, Hazel McGuire, and Sister Mary David (Nora Hawkins). Jessie leaves behind her son Lawrence and his wife Julie Unger (Columbia, MD) as well as grandchildren Sean and Kelly Hanagan (Edwards, CO), Matthew and Colleen Hanagan (Centennial, CO), Sarah and William Biederman (Columbia, MD), Nathan and Libby Kershner (East Aurora, NY) along with great-grandchildren, Liam Hanagan, Connor Hanagan, Natalie, Cassia, and Jenna Biederman and Bryce, Ezra and Sage Kershner.The family wishes to thank all the staff of Evergreen Terrace at Arbor Ridge, Riderwood for their commitment to Jessie's well-being in the final days and years of her long and happy life.A visitation with social distancing and masks will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD, Monday, August 24, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in honor of Jessie can be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com