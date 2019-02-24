Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE JACKSON. View Sign

JACKSON JESSIE CHRISTINE TUFTS JACKSON Of Easton, MD, originally from Belmont, MA, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband, Capt. Clifton Edward Jackson (USN, Ret'd) of Columbia, MD; parents, William G. Tufts and Elizabeth C. Tufts of Belmont, MA; brother, William G. Tufts Jr. of North Reading, MA, sister, Donna T. Hopkins and her spouse Gerald Hopkins, of Downers Grove, IL; and son-in-law, Phillip D. Reed of Darien, CT. Survivors include sister-in-law, Barbara Tufts of Lynnfield, MA; three children, Clifton E. Jackson Jr. (and spouse Florence) of St. Michaels, MD, Elizabeth J. Reed of Darien, CT, and Donald C. Jackson (spouse Carol Dubie) of Philadelphia, PA. Also surviving are four grandchildren, LCDR Clifton E. Jackson III USN, Jackson D. Reed, Catherine J. duPont (spouse Samuel C. duPont), and Phillip O. Reed (spouse Kellie Kemp). Mrs. Jackson received a degree in Psychology from Smith College in December 1943, where she participated in the new Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program, and upon graduation was immediately commissioned as an Ensign USNR. She served in the Navy flying across the country setting up logistical facilities both supporting and demonstrating how women could be productive Naval Officers in challenging military aviation settings. She married a Naval aviator, LCDR Clifton E. Jackson, on 12/14/1946, and left Naval Service in 1949 with an honorable discharge at the rank of LTJG. Over the next 69 years she raised 3 children while moving to Naval bases around the country/world, received a Master's Degree in Education from GW University, taught elementary school reading in several school systems, and advanced to become a Principal's Supervisor responsible for 3 Elementary Schools in Montgomery County, MD. One of her greatest loves was playing the organ and piano, with her instinctive ear for music and her fluid playing style bringing great joy to both herself and others for all of her life. Mrs. Jackson will be buried on April 16, 2019 in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors, following a 1 p.m. Chapel Service at Ft. Myer. Those interested in attending not already in contact with the family should leave their contact information with the funeral home (410-822-3131), as access to Ft. Myer will need to be arranged. To view/post photos/videos/tributes please visit: https:// www.fhnfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jessie-Jackson-10 . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phillip D. Reed Memorial Environmental Writing Award, Southern Environmental Law Center, 201 West Main St., Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA 22902, www.southernenvironment.org/donate in memory of Jessie Jackson.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phillip D. Reed Memorial Environmental Writing Award, Southern Environmental Law Center, 201 West Main St., Suite 14, Charlottesville, VA 22902, www.southernenvironment.org/donate in memory of Jessie Jackson. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

