The Washington Post

JESSIE JONES-ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE JONES-ROBINSON.
Notice
Send Flowers


JESSIE ADELAIDE
JONES-ROBINSON

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 23, 2015. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Ringell; and sisters, Mary Freeman, Sylvia Blackburn and Gretchen Jones. She is survived by her son, Charles Robinson; sisters, Jean Hicks and Edith Booker; grandchildren, Kassia and Case Ringell; her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Richard and Margo Ringell. She was an avid lover of Washington, DC and identified herself as a proud second generation Washingtonian.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.