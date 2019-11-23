JESSIE ADELAIDE
JONES-ROBINSON
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 23, 2015. She was predeceased by her daughter, Marilyn Ringell; and sisters, Mary Freeman, Sylvia Blackburn and Gretchen Jones. She is survived by her son, Charles Robinson; sisters, Jean Hicks and Edith Booker; grandchildren, Kassia and Case Ringell; her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Richard and Margo Ringell. She was an avid lover of Washington, DC and identified herself as a proud second generation Washingtonian.