JESSIE M. MONROE (Age 95)



Of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, William Monroe; stepson William "Billy" Monroe and stepdaughter, Diane Ruffin. Jessie is survived by stepsons, Larry, Maurice and Jeffrey; stepdaughter, Deborah Bailey; sons-in-law; Leslie and James; daughters-in-law; Rosalind, Charlene and Patricia; 14 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great grandchildren

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Saint Paul Community Christian Church, 414 Tennessee Ave, NE, Washington, DC 20002, Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.