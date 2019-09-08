

Jessie Reifsnyder (Age 94)



Passed on Sunday, August 18 in Lancaster, PA. A resident of Alexandria, VA. since 1958, Jessie was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years. In 2005, she moved to Greenspring Retirement Community where, until her illness in 2017, she was active in the community and made many dear friends.

Predeceased by her son, Gary in 1954, her husband, John in 1985, Jessie is survived by daughter, Cynthia Reifsnyder (Dale Dombach), Lancaster, PA, and David Reifsnyder (Susan) of Woodbridge, VA. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Messiah Lutheran Church at 6510 Ft. Hunt Rd., Alexandria, VA 22307.