Jessie Thompson

Our Matriarch, Jessie M. Jackson Thompson (Age 105) departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Louisa, VA and lived in Washington, DC for over 60 years where she served as a registered nurse. She is servived by a son, Quintus Bernard Thompson; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. and until the service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.