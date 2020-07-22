1/1
Jessie Thompson
{ "" }
Jessie M. Jackson Thompson  
Our Matriarch, Jessie M. Jackson Thompson (Age 105) departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Louisa, VA and lived in Washington, DC for over 60 years where she served as a registered nurse. She is servived by a son, Quintus Bernard Thompson; four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. and until the service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 2914 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.www.johntrhrinesfuneralhoe.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
4902 3rd St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 529-4300
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anna D Hartsfield
