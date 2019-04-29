The Washington Post

JESUS M. LÓPEZ-MANDILEGO (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESUS M. LÓPEZ-MANDILEGO.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Arlington, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JESï¿½ï¿½S M. LÓPEZ-MANDILEGO  

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Jesï¿½ï¿½s is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gladys (née Benedï¿½ï¿½); daughters, Gladys-Maria Clemens (Gary) and Anamarï¿½ï¿½a Anderson (Axel); sisters Idania Burns and Josefina López; and five beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Joel, Elliot, and Camila. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.