

JESï¿½ï¿½S M. LÓPEZ-MANDILEGO



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Jesï¿½ï¿½s is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gladys (née Benedï¿½ï¿½); daughters, Gladys-Maria Clemens (Gary) and Anamarï¿½ï¿½a Anderson (Axel); sisters Idania Burns and Josefina López; and five beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Nathaniel, Joel, Elliot, and Camila. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Homes, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Arlington, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to JDRF or the .