

Jeter P. Battley, Jr.

"Jet"



On May 11, 2019 of Annapolis, MD. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Lamela Holt Battley, daughters, Cynthia Rincon of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Battley, grandchildren, Stephanie Grady (Sean) of Atlanta, GA and Shelly and Scott Newton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL., five great-grandchildren and Uncle of Taylor Lemkuhl (Pat) of Boonsboro, MD. Jet was preceded in death by his daughter Shari Newton.

A Celebration of Jet's life will be held on June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Fleet Reserve Club of Annapolis, 100 Compromise St, Annapolis, MD 21401. Inurnment will be at a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, Special Olympics, Maryland, The SPCA-Annapolis and the USO. Online condolences may be made at