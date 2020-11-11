

JETHRO WILLIAMS, JR. (Age 83) February 23,1937 - November 4, 2020

Of Kinston, NC and Washington, DC. Son of the late Jethro Williams, Sr. and Rosie Lee Williams He is survived by children, Eddie Bobby Williams and Germaine Southerland; granddaughter, Kenyatta Southerland; sister, Alice Williams Lloyd; niece, Sandra Lloyd; step-daughters, Sharon Ridley and Pansy Hooker; ex-wife, Erma Williams; special friend, Amelia Reboca; and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by brother, Leander Williams. Jeff graduated from Adkin High School. Jeff choose a career path in the hospitality field at the Capital Hilton Hotel. He loved sharing stories of meeting Cicely Tyson, Michael Jackson and Muhammad Ali. If he was not at Rosecroft, he would be at home listening to the radio. Another favorite thing was walking to a quiet spot to sit catching a breeze. No services will be scheduled. We will miss him profoundly. Love, the family.



