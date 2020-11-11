1/1
JETHRO WILLIAMS Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JETHRO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JETHRO WILLIAMS, JR. (Age 83)  February 23,1937 - November 4, 2020  
Of Kinston, NC and Washington, DC. Son of the late Jethro Williams, Sr. and Rosie Lee Williams He is survived by children, Eddie Bobby Williams and Germaine Southerland; granddaughter, Kenyatta Southerland; sister, Alice Williams Lloyd; niece, Sandra Lloyd; step-daughters, Sharon Ridley and Pansy Hooker; ex-wife, Erma Williams; special friend, Amelia Reboca; and a host of other relatives and friends. Predeceased by brother, Leander Williams. Jeff graduated from Adkin High School. Jeff choose a career path in the hospitality field at the Capital Hilton Hotel. He loved sharing stories of meeting Cicely Tyson, Michael Jackson and Muhammad Ali. If he was not at Rosecroft, he would be at home listening to the radio. Another favorite thing was walking to a quiet spot to sit catching a breeze. No services will be scheduled. We will miss him profoundly. Love, the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved