Jetta BOYD Watson
Departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Watson. She is survived by two children, David Watson (Mary), and Diana Watson Charles, one sister, Josephine Stell, one brother, Isaiah Boyd, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 816 8th Street NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Funeral services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.