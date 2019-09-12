The Washington Post

JETTA WATSON

Service Information
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC
20017
(202)-529-4300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
816 8th Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
816 8th Street NW
Notice
Jetta BOYD Watson  

Departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Watson. She is survived by two children, David Watson (Mary), and Diana Watson Charles, one sister, Josephine Stell, one brother, Isaiah Boyd, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 9:30 a.m. and the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 816 8th Street NW. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Funeral services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019
